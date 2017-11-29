Essential Apple Podcast 65: Andrius Gailiunas of Pixelmator

Recorded 26th November 2017
This week, being the week of Thanksgiving/Black Friday where the news is a little thin on the ground (unless you count the endless “Black Friday greatest deals ever” stuff) we are joined by Andrius Gailiunas from Pixelmator to talk about Pixelmator and the upcoming Pixelmator Pro.
On this week’s show:
- All about Pixelmator
- How closely do Pixelmator examine the competition before they decide what to include versus just figuring out on their own independently what they want?
- Will the Pixelmator Pro app have a library/catalogue feature as Lightroom has?
- How do Pixelmator see themselves in relation to the Photoshop / Lightroom / Affinity / Luminar / PhotoLine competition?
- What do Pixelmator feel is the USP of the app?
- Tell us about the upcoming Pixelmator Pro release and what that is all about.
APPLE
- Apple could use machine learning to shore up LiDAR limitations in self-driving vehicles – TechCrunch
- Apple might finally update its forgotten iPhone next year – BGR
- Apple Supplier Now Making 550,000 iPhone X Units Per Day – Softpedia
- Apple says illegal student labor discovered at iPhone X plant – Reuters
TECHNOLOGY
- Vodafone releases four new ‘internet of things’ devices – Which?
- Android Tracks Your Location Even When You Ask It Not To – WIRED
WORTH A CHIRP
- 58% off in “Black Bear Friday” Sale TunnelBear: Secure VPN Service – TunnelBear
- TunnelBear expands into password management with Remembear – VentureBeat
- And an Ad Blocker – BlockBear
- Nord VPN Sale
Nemo’s Hardware Store (25:31)
- Solgaard Solarbank 3-in-1 $129 US (Direct) or £129 UK Amazon
- Slogaard Lifepack $179 US / £169 UK – Amazon
- Azpen DockAll $80 – $99 US D108 or D100 or £105 UK D100 via Amazon
- Tribit XSound Go Portable Bluetooth Speaker – $40 US – Amazon
