Essential Apple Podcast 64: The Tuscon Twosome

This week, while Mark is off in Dublin (quite possibly overindulging in Guiness) Simon hosts the show and is joined by a twosome from Tuscon, Arizona. My Mac veterans and members of the Tuscon MUG, Roger Harmon and Curt Blanchard to basically talk over the stories that caught our attention this week.
On this week's show:
- How much iPhone memory do you really need? Informal poll results.
- Be careful trying to use old cases on new iPhones, just because they seem to fit.
APPLE
- Apple released more updates, iOS 11.2 b4, and macOS 10.13.2 b4 in Simon’s case
- And they include a fix for the cold weather “numb screen” problem – The Verge
- Apple’s Face ID can be bypassed – if you have elaborate resources – Neowin
- Here’s what Apple could do after the iPhone X – Business Insider UK
- Animoji doesn’t require iPhone X’s TrueDepth sensor – Cult of Mac
- Oh yes it does – iMore
- iPhone X: How Apple’s Jony Ive Designed It – Time
- Apple Is Delaying HomePod, Which Is Great Or Unfortunate (Or Maybe Both) – Fast Company
TECHNOLOGY
- One small backflip for a robot is one giant leaping backflip for humankind – The Verge
- BMW in-car info system gestures – The Loop
IN THE NEWS
- UK ISPs will have to pay automatic compensation to customers for broadband service problems – 9to5Mac
- TalkTalk plans to gut 50% of its IT estate – IT Pro
- Tim Berners-Lee on the future of the web: ‘The system is failing’ – The Guardian
WORTH A CHIRP
- MRRMRR Faceapp Face Filters by I Love IceCream Ltd. A lot of Snapchat type filters and some “Animoji” for the rest of us.
- Stykz Free cross platform stick man animation app
Nemo’s Hardware Store (25:31)
- Vena Products iPhone X Cases – £7/£15 UK or $12/$23 US
- Twelve South iPhone X Cases – $50/$60/$70 US or £50/£60/£70 UK
- Catalyst Impact iPhone X Case – £40 UK or $40 US
