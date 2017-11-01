Essential Apple Podcast 61: Siim Teller of Wire

Recorded 29th October 2017
This week we are joined by Siim Teller of Wire.com, to discuss Wire, Open Source, E2EE, and much more. Simon talks about how his MacBook Pro breakdown made him glad he had a CCC clone and how Ubuntu Linux made his old White MacBook Core2Duo usable again. Suffolk Pete also joins us and talks about his part done project to build a Mac Mini Media Server in his cellar and his glass of Chocolate Vanilla Stout from Purple Moose
On this week’s show:
APPLE
- Walmart dumps Windows for Mac; Plans to order One Hundred Thousand Mac – WPXBOX
- Apple, Predix team up for industrial gear control and monitoring, GE will standardize on iPhone and iPad – Apple Insider
- Delta ditches Microsoft, will deploy iOS devices for flight crew soon – Neowin
TECHNOLOGY
- THE GIANT MECH DUEL: The battle we waited for, real life mecha action – YouTube
IN THE NEWS
WORTH A CHIRP
- Markdown, the Markdown Editor for OSX – Mac App Store
- MarkLite – A delicate markdown editor for iOS – iOS App Store
Nemo’s Hardware Store (48:55)
- 1MORE Dual Driver ANC Lightning Best active noise cancelling headphones for iPhone – $150 US on Amazon
- From EAP 48 – 1More Triple Driver Lightning In-Ear Headphones – $150 US / £150 UK on Amazon
- Essential Apple Podcast 48 – Nemo is at 41:00
Cutie Melon Moment (1:28:32)
