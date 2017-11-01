Essential Apple Podcast 61: Siim Teller of Wire

Recorded 29th October 2017

This week we are joined by Siim Teller of Wire.com, to discuss Wire, Open Source, E2EE, and much more. Simon talks about how his MacBook Pro breakdown made him glad he had a CCC clone and how Ubuntu Linux made his old White MacBook Core2Duo usable again. Suffolk Pete also joins us and talks about his part done project to build a Mac Mini Media Server in his cellar and his glass of Chocolate Vanilla Stout from Purple Moose

APPLE

Walmart dumps Windows for Mac; Plans to order One Hundred Thousand Mac – WPXBOX Apple, Predix team up for industrial gear control and monitoring, GE will standardize on iPhone and iPad – Apple Insider Delta ditches Microsoft, will deploy iOS devices for flight crew soon – Neowin



TECHNOLOGY

THE GIANT MECH DUEL: The battle we waited for, real life mecha action – YouTube

IN THE NEWS

WORTH A CHIRP

Markdown, the Markdown Editor for OSX – Mac App Store

MarkLite – A delicate markdown editor for iOS – iOS App Store

Nemo’s Hardware Store (48:55)

Cutie Melon Moment (1:28:32)

