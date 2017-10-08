TechFan 319 – Think Sierra

Find out how much fun David is having with High Sierra! Plus, the ThinkPad turns 25, Tim gets an Acer desktop for review, looking at Star Trek Discovery and The Orville, plus a little Inhumans, and so much more.
Download and listen here
RSS Feed for your podcast app
Subscribe in iTunes
Sponsor: MacSales.com
About Tim Robertson
Founder MyMac.com. Podcast Host of TechFan. Owner Stoplight Network. Father of four, husband to one. Loves reading, podcasting, music, video games, the 1980s, and all things electronic and Apple.
- Web |
- More Posts (436)
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.