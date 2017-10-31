MyMac Podcast 679: A Dark Mirror

Gaz is away and Karl Madden is kind enough to jump in. They talk about the double standard of how the tech press treats Apple versus other tech companies. Karl talks about ordering the iPhone X, an Apple Watch with LTE, and health apps. Then weird tangents about Star Trek, media companies, and Guy ranting about paid services with ads.

Guy’s Pick: Zenolive. A service I want to try and incorporate into a podcast for taking live calls

Karl’s Pick/Tip: Omron M7 Intelli IT – 360° Accuracy, Connected, Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor.

