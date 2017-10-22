MyMac Podcast 678: 70 is better than 0

Bad news for Jason Isaacs as 15 minutes of QUALITY talk about his film career is gone after Guy’s computer crashes and crashes hard. So they talk about THAT, KRACK, Facebook and publishing, Malware, and the Mac Mini.

Download the show here

RSS Feed for your podcast app

Subscribe in iTunes

Links:

http://www.zdnet.com/article/trojan-malware-for-mac-osx-spread-via-compromised-media-player-downloads/

Guy’s Pick: Quake 4 $19.99 at the Mac App Store. Blastem up shoot em up. Multi-player support (though I’ve never used it). Only criticism is that it seems pricey for an older game.

Gaz’s Pick/Tip: Don’t start watching Game of Thrones

Contact Info:

Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback@mymac.com/

Skype +1 Area code 🙂 703-436-9501

Patron Link: Yes this is a link!