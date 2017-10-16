MyMac Podcast 677: Who’s on first?

6-8 year old Apple Cinema Display looks WAY better that a 2 year old Gateway monitor…duh. Gaz ALMOST has this time lapse camera thing figured out…almost. The GMen play a game that has a certain politician’s name but it isn’t about him. SHHH! Don’t tell him, he get’s jealous. OH! Also someone used the Skype phone number!
Download the show here
RSS Feed for your podcast app
Subscribe in iTunes
Links:
Guy’s Pick: Audio Converter Pro by Geranium-Soft software $7.00 at the Mac App Store
Gaz’s Pick/Tip: Galileo App Galileo Offline Maps
Contact Info:
Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback@mymac.com/
Skype +1 Area code 🙂 703-436-9501
Patron Link: Yes this is a link!
About
- Web |
- More Posts (697)
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.