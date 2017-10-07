Let’s Talk Apple 49: September 2017

Joining Bart this month are Adam Christianson from the MacCast, Patrick Beja from French Spin, Simon Parnell from the Essential Apple podcast, and the Tech Doctor Dr. Robert Carter.

The show starts with some quick followup before moving on to look at a few staffing changes at Apple that made the news in September. The four main stories for the month were Apple’s new hardware, Apple’s new software, the controversy around Safari’s new privacy features, and the hardware released by Sonos, Amazon, and Google. The show finishes with a quick rundown of some shorter Apple-related stories that made the news in September.

Download and listen here

RSS Feed for your podcast app

Subscribe in iTunes

For detailed show notes visit http://lets-talk.ie/lta49

Please consider supporting the show on Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/ltpod

Links:

Let’s Talk Apple: http://www.lets-talk.ie/apple @LTPod

Bart Busschots: http://www.bartb.ie @bbusschots

Adam Christianson: http://www.maccast.com @maccast

Patrick Beja: http://www.frenchspin.com @notpatrick

Simon Parnell: http://www.essentialapple.com @serenak

Dr. Robert Carter: http://www.dr-carter.com @robert_carter