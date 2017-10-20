Essential Apple Podcast 60: My Mac, Yakkity Yak!

Recorded 15th September 2017

This week we try to put the misery of forest fires, earthquakes, devastation by hurricanes and all the rest of it aside as we are joined by Steve Hammond, long time writer and reviewer on MyMac.com. We discuss all the news in Apple, Technology and associated tomfoolery from the last week or so.

APPLE

Apple’s Tim Cook on iPhones, augmented reality, and how he plans to change your world – The Independent

Apple’s Jony Ive Revealed That The iPhone X Was In Development For 5 Years – DesignTAXI

Apple to donate $1 million plus matched employee contributions for California wildfire relief – Apple Insider

Apple fixes some ancient MacBook Pros for free. Here’s why – Cult of Mac

TECHNOLOGY

Consumer groups want federal regulators to recall the Google Mini after a glitch made it ‘intercept and record private conversations’ – Business Insider

Hackers covertly hide code on Politifact to hijack your PC, secretly mine cryptocurrencies (and elsewhere) – International Business Times, UK Edition

IN THE NEWS

Russian hackers stole U.S. cyber secrets from NSA: media reports – Reuters

How Israel Caught Russian Hackers Scouring the World for U.S. Secrets (ALLEGEDLY) – NY Times

German Intelligence and Interpol refute Kaspersky claims – WCC Tech

WORTH A CHIRP

NEC MultiSync 34″ 3440 x 1440 3000:1 Curved SVA Desktop Monitor EX341R-BK – Amazon

Edifier Spinnaker Speakers – Amazon

Edifier Luna Eclipse e25 Bluetooth Speakers – Amazon

Nemo’s Hardware Store (44:30)

Tofu 8 Port Smart Fast Charge – Amazon

Anypro Adjustable Aluminum iPhone Stand – $10.99 US – Amazon

Anypro 360° Rotating Adjustable Aluminum iPad Stand – $24.99 US – Amazon

