Essential Apple Podcast 60: My Mac, Yakkity Yak!

Recorded 15th September 2017
This week we try to put the misery of forest fires, earthquakes, devastation by hurricanes and all the rest of it aside as we are joined by Steve Hammond, long time writer and reviewer on MyMac.com. We discuss all the news in Apple, Technology and associated tomfoolery from the last week or so.
Listen to the show:
This and other episodes are available at:
On this week’s show:
APPLE
- Apple’s Tim Cook on iPhones, augmented reality, and how he plans to change your world – The Independent
- Apple’s Jony Ive Revealed That The iPhone X Was In Development For 5 Years – DesignTAXI
- Apple to donate $1 million plus matched employee contributions for California wildfire relief – Apple Insider
- Apple fixes some ancient MacBook Pros for free. Here’s why – Cult of Mac
TECHNOLOGY
- Consumer groups want federal regulators to recall the Google Mini after a glitch made it ‘intercept and record private conversations’ – Business Insider
- Hackers covertly hide code on Politifact to hijack your PC, secretly mine cryptocurrencies (and elsewhere) – International Business Times, UK Edition
IN THE NEWS
- Russian hackers stole U.S. cyber secrets from NSA: media reports – Reuters
- How Israel Caught Russian Hackers Scouring the World for U.S. Secrets (ALLEGEDLY) – NY Times
- German Intelligence and Interpol refute Kaspersky claims – WCC Tech
WORTH A CHIRP
- NEC MultiSync 34″ 3440 x 1440 3000:1 Curved SVA Desktop Monitor EX341R-BK – Amazon
- Edifier Spinnaker Speakers – Amazon
- Edifier Luna Eclipse e25 Bluetooth Speakers – Amazon
Nemo’s Hardware Store (44:30)
- Tofu 8 Port Smart Fast Charge – Amazon
- Anypro Adjustable Aluminum iPhone Stand – $10.99 US – Amazon
- Anypro 360° Rotating Adjustable Aluminum iPad Stand – $24.99 US – Amazon
