Able2Extract Professional 11 – Review

Able2Extract Professional 11
Investintech
$149.95 U.S.
Able2Extract Professional 11 is a PDF converter that can convert PDF documents to various formats. You can convert a PDF to Excel, CSV, Word, PowerPoint, HTML, AutoCAD or an image file. You can convert part of the PDF file or the whole document.
Installation of the software is straightforward, it uses an installer rather then a DMG file and places an uninstaller in the Applications directory. The program also installs a helper that always runs that is needed for the application to work.
Converting a PDF file is an easy process. There are help prompts that guide you if you need. To use, open a PDF file, select part of all of the file and select the output. If you have software installed that can open the converted file it will open after the conversion.
Conversion of the PDF file to various formats went well in my tests. I converted a PDF to Microsoft Word, HTML and Image File and each test was successful. The PDF contained text and graphics and Able2Extract converted with no noticeable loss of formatting. Converting a four page PDF with graphics and text took about ten seconds on my Macbook.
MyMac Review is 9 out of 10 Install and uninstall is easy. Doesn’t use much processing power and conversion output looks great.
About Warren Sklar
Warren Sklar is a IT consultant and a lover of tech. He started doing IT support in the mid 90’s and has supported everything from Adobe to Zip files. Currently he does part-time stay at home dad work and part-time IT consulting for the locals. His love for Apple products has made his focus more on helping people with their Apple devices. He admins a handful of Apple centric Facebook groups and is the go to guy for friends and family. When not fixing gadgets, Warren likes to travel, hang out with his family and dog and take long naps.
