Essential Apple Podcast 59: Mike Bombich of CCC in Conversation

Recorded 8th October 2017
Mark is back from Munich, and we are joined by Mike Bombich of Carbon Copy Cloner fame to talk about his career, his software, Apple, and some other bits and pieces.
On this week’s show:
Mike Bombich Interview
ESSENTIAL APPLE
- Mark tells us a bit about the changes to the website.
- Simon got a new Mac at work… wooo wooo!
APPLE
- MacOS High Sierra bug reveals passwords in plain text, no hacking required – BGR
- Apple Releases macOS High Sierra 10.13 Supplemental Update With Fix for APFS Disk Utility Bug and Keychain Vulnerability – Mac Rumors
Nemo’s Hardware Store (42:13)
- OWC Thunderbolt 3 Dock
- 13 ports, endless possibilities
- Thunderbolt 3, USB 3.1, FireWire 800, SD Card Reader, mini DisplayPort, S/PDIF, Gigabit Ethernet, Audio In/Out
- $299.00 US / £290.54 – Amazon
