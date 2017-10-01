Essential Apple Podcast 58: Apple’s Aussie Reuse & Recycle Champ @_windrider

Recorded 30th September 2017

Mark just about has time to do the show before he jets off again, this time to Munich for the Oktoberfest. We are joined by Peter Emery (@_windrider) from Australia to talk about his old Macs, virtual flu pandemics, Keychain Stealer and more.

APPLE

iFixit’s iPhone 8 teardown shows that you really don’t want to crack that glass back – The Verge

Keychain stealer is real, but not as bad as it might first seem – The Mac Observer

iPhone 8 is so much faster than Android that even Geekbench creator can’t believe it – BGR

Apple’s new “kext approval system” gives Simon grief!

TECHNOLOGY

Pi Plans to Make the iPhone’s Wireless Charging Contactless – The Mac Observer

Crank the range on this up to a couple of feet or more and we can really start talking

Crank the range on this up to a couple of feet or more and we can really start talking postmarketOS: An Ultimate Linux Distro For Your Smartphones Is Coming – Fossbytes and you can read up about postmarketOS directly here



IN THE NEWS

Opinion to shutter its free podcast hosting

How you could help stop a flu pandemic – BBC News

Nemo’s Hardware Store

Nemo is on holiday: so no store this week

