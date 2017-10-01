Essential Apple Podcast 58: Apple’s Aussie Reuse & Recycle Champ @_windrider

Recorded 30th September 2017
Mark just about has time to do the show before he jets off again, this time to Munich for the Oktoberfest. We are joined by Peter Emery (@_windrider) from Australia to talk about his old Macs, virtual flu pandemics, Keychain Stealer and more.
On this week’s show:
APPLE
- iFixit’s iPhone 8 teardown shows that you really don’t want to crack that glass back – The Verge
- Keychain stealer is real, but not as bad as it might first seem – The Mac Observer
- iPhone 8 is so much faster than Android that even Geekbench creator can’t believe it – BGR
- Apple’s new “kext approval system” gives Simon grief!
TECHNOLOGY
- Pi Plans to Make the iPhone’s Wireless Charging Contactless – The Mac Observer
Crank the range on this up to a couple of feet or more and we can really start talking
- postmarketOS: An Ultimate Linux Distro For Your Smartphones Is Coming – Fossbytes
- and you can read up about postmarketOS directly here
IN THE NEWS
- Opinion to shutter its free podcast hosting
- How you could help stop a flu pandemic – BBC News
Nemo’s Hardware Store
- Nemo is on holiday: so no store this week
