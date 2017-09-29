TechFan 318 – Rocket Man

Has Elon Musk lost his mind? Apple’s iOS store takes center stage in our WikiTrolling segment, and listener BJ supplies our ad read for sponsor OWC – MacSales. Finally, Wire kinda sucks now, and we kick off the show with more Sticker news from Donny!

Download and listen here

RSS Feed for your podcast app

Subscribe in iTunes

Sponsor: MacSales.com

Wiki Link: App Store (iOS)

Links:

You Can Only Wash Google And Levi’s New $350 ‘Connected’ Jacket Ten Times

Showtime websites secretly mined user CPU for cryptocurrency