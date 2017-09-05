SecureTrek™ 17” Laptop Overnight Roller-Review

SecureTrek™ 17” Laptop Overnight Roller

Manufacturer: Kensington

Price: $149

Kensington has long been known for products that secure your valuable computers. Now they have introduced a piece of luggage that takes security on the road.

The stand out feature of the SecurTrek Overnight Roller is the fastening system that allows you to connect the zipper pulls of the two large compartments at one place and secure them with a TSA approved padlock.

The “hammerhead” zipper pulls click into notches on the side of the bag and a hasp folds down over them. Kensington has gone a step further by providing an anchor point for their keyed and combination cable locks. If you have a long layover and might doze off, you could lock the SecureTrek to the airport seat and have a reasonable expectation that it would be there when you woke up.

Some of the other nice details of this case are the well-padded handles, one on top and one on the side. There is no handle on the bottom, however the feet down there provide a handhold when you lift the case into an overhead bin. The wheels roll smoothly over different surfaces. During my testing, I encountered rough sidewalks and brick pavers, neither of which slowed my travel. The area between the wheels is reinforced with a heavy vinyl material that protects the bag.

Another nice feature is a simple open pocket on the back of the case, ideal for a boarding pass and other travel documents that need to be handy.

On the front side, there is a large compartment with zippers on three sides, covered by a flap with a magnetic closure. This gives the bag a sleek appearance. Inside are organization pockets the can hold pens, small hard drives and similar items. A clip for your keys is included at the top, so it’s easy to reach.

The middle compartment has a slot for up to a 17-inch laptop. A Velcro strap keeps your computer in place. Since it is in the center of the bag, it is very well protected while being easy to slide out for airport security scans. Attached to the front of the laptop sleeve is another slot for up to a 10” tablet.

The largest compartment is at the back and is intended for your change of clothes and sundries for those overnight trips. There you will find the typical straps to chinch down your clothes to keep them in place.

The telescoping handle seems to be sturdy and easy to pull up and collapse. The SecureTrek 17 comes with a 10 year limited warranty. It is made of quality materials and should last a long time.

The dimensions of the SecureTrek are:

Height: 483mm / 19″

Width: 317mm / 12.5″

Depth: 248mm / 9.8″

Weight: 8.1lbs

According to the websites of American. Delta, and United Airlines the dimensions for a carryon bag are: 22″ x 14″ x 9″ or 560 x 350 x 230 mm.

When the front pocket is packed with items the overall depth is about 11 inches. So if you want to meet the carryon requirement, there can’t be much in the front compartment. For commuting locally, this extra space is a benefit.

This is a well-made bag with unique security features that should provide many years of service.

MyMac review rating is 8 out of 10.