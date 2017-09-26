MyMac Podcast 674: Update Hell

Most updates from Apple go pretty smoothly, some do not. While the updates themselves weren’t an issue for the GMen, Some of the changes in iOS 11 were a little painful. They talk about that and other updates and why you should say “Pawn Shop” very carefully.
Links:
Guy’s Pick: Planes Control free with in app purchases
Gaz’s Pick/Tip: Maps so much better in IOS 11
Stack AR good well for a bit
