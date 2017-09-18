MyMac Podcast 673: OICU81X

The MyMac Podcast #Podcasts, MyMac Podcast Leave a comment

Following what is seemingly the never ending stream of guest hosts, Gaz is away and Guy asks Melissa (the MacMommy) Davis to join in on what became one of the most stream of consciousness MyMac Podcasts ever. They talk about the new Apple stuff eventually.

Download the show here
RSS Feed for your podcast app
Subscribe in iTunes

Links:

Guy’s Pick: Spreaker app for podcasting. Free!

Gaz’s Pick/Tip:He’s away!

Melissa’s Pick: Push Mic Control – A Push To Talk (PTT) manager

Contact Info:

Melissa: Oh just go to http://www.themacmommy.com/

Guy@mymac.comMacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.comGazMaz on TwitterGuyandGaz on TwitterFeedback@mymac.com/

Skype +1 Area code 🙂 703-436-9501

Patron Link: Yes this is a link!

Share Button

About

Leave a Reply