MyMac Podcast 673: OICU81X

Following what is seemingly the never ending stream of guest hosts, Gaz is away and Guy asks Melissa (the MacMommy) Davis to join in on what became one of the most stream of consciousness MyMac Podcasts ever. They talk about the new Apple stuff eventually.

Guy’s Pick: Spreaker app for podcasting. Free!

Melissa’s Pick: Push Mic Control – A Push To Talk (PTT) manager

