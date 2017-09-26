Geekiest Show Ever 272 – Mike’s New Hotness

Even though we start with the weather and commiserate for poor Elisa we do have real topics. First up is the question of if money were not a factor which of the new iPhones would we buy. Everyone might be surprised with Mike’s answer. Then we discuss Mike’s new approach to internet service going all in on wireless. We finish out with our thoughts on the remaining hardware announced.

We round out the show with our picks. First up is Mike with his choice of the new 10” Fire Tablet Amazon just announced. Next Kevin has spotted another Chromebook that he wants from Asus. Melissa brings it altogether with her pick of Charge Tech – Charging Hub for all types of gadgets.



Download and listen here

RSS Feed for your podcast app

Subscribe in iTunes

Mike can be found at http://twitter.com/dscchipman or about.me/mikemcpeek

Elisa can be found at http://twitter.com/senseidai or www.threegeekyladies.com

Kevin can be found at http://twitter.com/Big_in_Va or about.me/KevinAllder

Melissa can be found at http://twitter.com/themacmommy or www.themacmommy.com