Essential Apple Podcast 56: Wire Chaos & Apple Event Reactions

This week Cassini made its final manoeuvre and crashed into Saturn ending its 13 year scientific mission, some muppets set off a bomb in the Parson’s Green Tube Station injuring 29 people (some of them children) but thankfully there were no fatalities and Apple held a small gathering at their new Steve Jobs Theatre to announce some new shiny toys.
Mark is off in Budapest enjoying a relaxing break from it all. So in his absence I am joined by Sherman Gossett (Commander Shroom) from Utah, Ruth (@CutieMelon321) and, at incredibly short notice, Guy Searle (@MacParrot) from the My Mac Show. We, of course, give our reactions to the Apple Event, and some other stuff – because, well, what else would we be doing on a podcast?
I am especially pleased to welcome Sherman to this episode because he is most definitely NOT an Apple fanboy – but he has a wealth of experience in the world of IT and we look forward to getting an “outsider’s” view on the Apple announcements.
And I am really sorry that in all the confusion, with Wire dropping people out all over the place, that I forgot to thank our Patreon subscribers… so “THANK YOU Patreon people, you really are lovely people!”
On this week’s show:
APPLE
- Apple TV 4K
- Apple Watch – to LTE or not?
- The iPhones 8 and X
- Face ID and that “fail”, Hairforce One himself talks about it to John Gruber – The Talk Show
- Qi charging and Apple adopting an existing standard
- 7 iOS settings to change right away – CNET
TECHNOLOGY
- Bluetooth problem could let hackers take control of Apple, Samsung and Google devices – [The Telegraph
AND
- BlueBorne Highlights the Risk of Airborne Security Attacks – DZone Security
OK this explains some more about BlueBorne – and I now realise there is more to it than just the obvious Andriod/iOS/Windows/Mac/Linux angle…
- Google.com was created 20 years ago — here’s what it looked like when it first launched – My San Antonio
Although Google didn’t launch it’s actual website/search engine until September 27, 1998
- Electric Cars May Rule the World’s Roads by 2040 – National Geographic
Nemo’s Hardware Store (47:17)
- Bezalel Latitude Qi Charging Case for iPhones 6, 6 Plus, 6S, 6S Plus, 7 and 7 Plus – from $49.90 USD on Amazon
I could only find the 6/6S version on Amazon.co.uk for £29.99 GBP
- Bezalel Omnia 12 Qi Car Charger– $59.90 USD on Amazon
Doesn’t seem to be available in the UK Amazon store.
Worth a Chirp
- Grumpy Old Geeks – a look at “what went wrong on the internet this week and who is to blame” (and a lot more stuff too).
- The Cyberwire – a daily podcast on the threats out there in cyberspace – interesting if a little scary sometimes.
