Essential Apple Podcast 54: Boinx and more…

Recorded 3rd September 2017

While we are all enjoying ourselves, spare a thought for the people in Nepal, India, Bangladesh, Sierra Leone and of course Texas (and anywhere else), who have been affected by devastating flooding this month and, if you can, please consider making a donation to a reputable disaster relief charity.

This week, we are joined by Oliver Breidenbach of Boinx Software, makers of FotoMagico, iStopMotion, MiMoLive and other ”cool photo and video software for Mac, iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch” to talk about, well Boinx obviously, and all the rest of the stuff we came across this week

Listen to the show

This and other episodes are available at:

iTunes | Opinion | Overcast | Google Play | Direct Download | RSS | Pinecast

On this week’s show:

APPLE

The date is official and the invites have been sent… September 12th Uncle Tim and Co will unveil what they have up their sleeves.

Hot on the heels of the last Beta releases the Dev 8/Public 7 builds went live promptly followed by Dev 9/Public 8 just days later.

Why AR powered smart glasses might be Apple’s next big money maker – BGR Smart glasses ‘will be as popular as mobile phones’ – Sky News

Apple definitely hasn’t given up on under-screen fingerprint sensors – BGR

Apple to make “cat like” iPhones? Apple looks into ways to make its iOS and macOS devices more resistant to drop damage — Apple World Today

Apple will invest $1.3bn to build new 100% green energy data centre in Iowa and $100m will go to local projects like parks and sports facilities – Apple

Apple wins award for AI research paper – MacRumours

Apple’s Secure Enclave processor firmware decrypted – iClarified

Is the future of Apple a merged OS? – MacWorld

TECHNOLOGY

Parallels Remote Access Server

Chinese scientists discover a way to create powerful supercapacitors from dried, fallen leaves – International Business Times

