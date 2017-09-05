Essential Apple Podcast 54: Boinx and more…

Recorded 3rd September 2017
While we are all enjoying ourselves, spare a thought for the people in Nepal, India, Bangladesh, Sierra Leone and of course Texas (and anywhere else), who have been affected by devastating flooding this month and, if you can, please consider making a donation to a reputable disaster relief charity.
This week, we are joined by Oliver Breidenbach of Boinx Software, makers of FotoMagico, iStopMotion, MiMoLive and other ”cool photo and video software for Mac, iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch” to talk about, well Boinx obviously, and all the rest of the stuff we came across this week
Listen to the show
This and other episodes are available at:
iTunes | Opinion | Overcast | Google Play | Direct Download | RSS | Pinecast
On this week’s show:
APPLE
- The date is official and the invites have been sent… September 12th Uncle Tim and Co will unveil what they have up their sleeves.
- Hot on the heels of the last Beta releases the Dev 8/Public 7 builds went live promptly followed by Dev 9/Public 8 just days later.
- Why AR powered smart glasses might be Apple’s next big money maker – BGR
- Smart glasses ‘will be as popular as mobile phones’ – Sky News
- Apple definitely hasn’t given up on under-screen fingerprint sensors – BGR
- Apple to make “cat like” iPhones? Apple looks into ways to make its iOS and macOS devices more resistant to drop damage — Apple World Today
- Apple will invest $1.3bn to build new 100% green energy data centre in Iowa and $100m will go to local projects like parks and sports facilities – Apple
- Apple wins award for AI research paper – MacRumours
- Apple’s Secure Enclave processor firmware decrypted – iClarified
- Is the future of Apple a merged OS? – MacWorld
TECHNOLOGY
- Parallels Remote Access Server
- Chinese scientists discover a way to create powerful supercapacitors from dried, fallen leaves – International Business Times
Nemo’s Hardware Store (39:41)
- Audio-Technica ATH-DSR9BT Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Pure Digital Drive – Amazon $549 US / £499 UK
Social Media and Slack
You can follow us on:
EssentialApple.com / Pinecast / Twitter / Facebook / Google Plus / Slack – ask us for an invite any way you can get hold of us.
You can always help us out with a few pennies by using our Amazon Affiliate Link so we get a tiny kickback on anything you buy after using it.
If you really like the show that much and would like to make a regular donation then please consider joining our Patreon
And a HUGE thank you to the patrons who already do.
About Simon Parnell
Co-host of the Essential Apple Podcast alongside Mark Chappell who lives in the far West of Wales, while I make my abode deep in the East of Suffolk. Father, Husband, Mac Lover, DTP & Prepress Professional, Geek, Cook, Drinker of Wines, Beers & Spirits. I am British, and now the "wrong" side of 50 years old, I am married and have 3 children. I started working in a design studio in the early 80's back in the days of Cow Gum, Rotring Pens and Scalpels. I moved on to using Macs in about 1989 (way back when 40MB Hard Drives were BIG and 8MB RAM was a top end spec, System 6.0.3 was the cutting edge and the IIcx I worked on set me back about £5000... eek!). Since then I have worked on pretty much every generation of Macintosh and every Mac OS Apple have released. I have done design and pre-press work with a wide variety of "DTP" applications old, new, well known and obscure. I have a fascination with finding cheaper alternatives to the "big guns" so DTP can be accessible to everybody! For the last 15+ years I have worked in a small print works close to my home doing design and pre-press work.
- Web |
- Google+ |
- More Posts (24)
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.