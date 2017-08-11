Three Geeky Ladies – Sexism in Technology – Episode 107

The Ladies are joined by TechFan host Tim Robertson to discuss sexism in technology. You don’t want to miss their lively and thought-provoking conversation.

Download the show here

RSS Feed for your podcast app

Subscribe in iTunes

Links

Tim Robertson

twitter.com/mymac

Publisher at mymac dot com

Leave a review and/or rating in iTunes. We would really appreciate it! And join our

Facebook group

3 Geeky Ladies G+ Community

Contact Us

3geekyladies@gmail.com

twitter.com/geekyladies

vestokes at gmail dot com

twitter.com/vestokes

suzegilbert at gmail dot com

twitter.com/suzegilbert

senseidai at gmail dot com

twitter.com/senseidai

3 Geeky Ladies logo designed by Donny Yankellow