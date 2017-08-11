Three Geeky Ladies – Sexism in Technology – Episode 107

The Ladies are joined by TechFan host Tim Robertson to discuss sexism in technology. You don’t want to miss their lively and thought-provoking conversation.
Download the show here
RSS Feed for your podcast app
Subscribe in iTunes
Links
Tim Robertson
twitter.com/mymac
Publisher at mymac dot com
Leave a review and/or rating in iTunes. We would really appreciate it! And join our
Facebook group
3 Geeky Ladies G+ Community
Contact Us
3geekyladies@gmail.com
twitter.com/geekyladies
vestokes at gmail dot com
twitter.com/vestokes
suzegilbert at gmail dot com
twitter.com/suzegilbert
senseidai at gmail dot com
twitter.com/senseidai
3 Geeky Ladies logo designed by Donny Yankellow
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.