TechFan 312 – Arm Sticker Drones

Tim and David discuss the David’s DJI Spark mini drone, the lack of political talk on the show, and a lot from listener Brendan. Also discussed, the TechFan Sticker pack, the Wiki for Packard Bell, and much more!

Download and listen here

RSS Feed for your podcast app

Subscribe in iTunes

Sponsor: MacSales.com

Links:

Download the TechFan Sticker Pack!

Packard Bell on Wikipedia