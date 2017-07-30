MyMac Podcast 667: Past that evil thing now

Second half of the interview with Mike Potter from the For Mac Eyes Only podcast talking about Macstock 2017. We have ALL kinds of minor delay issues which is so annoying, but they don’t let it stop the show…except…when they stop the show and then come back in. There’s also solar eclipses and dogs and silly Siri tricks! So don’t miss a moment!
Download the show here
RSS Feed for your podcast app
Subscribe in iTunes
Links:
For Mac Eyes Only Podcast
Macstock
Guy’s Pick: Feeder 3 by Reinvented Software $49.99
Gaz’s Pick/Tip: Long story but I use this
Contact Info:
Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback@mymac.com/
Skype +1 Area code 🙂 703-436-9501
Patron Link: Yes this is a link!
About Tim Robertson
Founder MyMac.com. Podcast Host of TechFan. Owner Stoplight Network. Father of four, husband to one. Loves reading, podcasting, music, video games, the 1980s, and all things electronic and Apple.
- Web |
- More Posts (424)
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.