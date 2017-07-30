MyMac Podcast 667: Past that evil thing now

MyMac Podcast 667: Past that evil thing now

Tim Robertson

Second half of the interview with Mike Potter from the For Mac Eyes Only podcast talking about Macstock 2017. We have ALL kinds of minor delay issues which is so annoying, but they don’t let it stop the show…except…when they stop the show and then come back in. There’s also solar eclipses and dogs and silly Siri tricks! So don’t miss a moment!

Links:
For Mac Eyes Only Podcast
Macstock

Guy’s Pick: Feeder 3 by Reinvented Software $49.99
Gaz’s Pick/Tip: Long story but I use this

Contact Info:
Guy@mymac.comMacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.comGazMaz on TwitterGuyandGaz on TwitterFeedback@mymac.com/

Skype +1 Area code 🙂 703-436-9501

Patron Link: Yes this is a link!

About Tim Robertson

Founder MyMac.com. Podcast Host of TechFan. Owner Stoplight Network. Father of four, husband to one. Loves reading, podcasting, music, video games, the 1980s, and all things electronic and Apple.

