MyMac Podcast 663: Technical Issues

Gaz is off this week, but Guy isn’t alone as he brings back after only 7 years, Stephen Tobolowsky! The interview (interrupted by lightning) went long so Guy broke it up into a two parter for this week and next. Stephen talks about how technology has made life easier…and harder for actors, directors, and editors. Plus fun time after show stories! Why are still reading this? GO LISTEN!

Links:

Stephen Tobolowsky’s main web site

The Tobolowsky Files podcast in iTunes

Peter Serle and Jake Adams YouTube channel mentioned on the podcast

Softorino’s WALT2 App https://softorino.com/w2

MacAlley: https://us.macally.com/products/

Pixelmator find out more at

Thoughtout

