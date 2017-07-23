Mac Podcast 666: It’s EVIL! Don’t touch it!

No matter how many exorcisms you thrown at them, the GMen keep making podcasts and now they’re at show 666. How ever Mike Potter from the For Mac Eyes Only podcast and head guru of Macstock comes on to talk about how the event went and he’s is not evil at all!

Download the show here

RSS Feed for your podcast app

Subscribe in iTunes

Links:

For Mac Eyes Only Podcast

Macstock

Guy’s Pick: Sound Studio by Felt Tip. $29.99

Also John F. Braun found this. Cheaper than where I’ve seen it.

Gaz’s Pick/Tip: Pick only through pure amazement they exist. WOODEN iPHONE COVERS!

Mike’s Tip: Everymac.com for looking up info and MacTracker iOS app

Contact Info:

Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback@mymac.com/

Skype +1 Area code 🙂 703-436-9501

Patron Link: Yes this is a link!