Geekiest Show Ever 266 – Did We Prime Amazon

This week we have a discussion on what each of us did to stimulate Amazon’s profits by participating in Prime Day. There were some interesting purchases and purchase recommendations made to friends and family. Then a discussion on the MacOS Sierra adventure Kevin has been having. That leads to a discussion of the oddities that Elisa and Mike have seen in iOS recently. Fun for everyone.

We round out the show with our picks. Mike wants to continue with his home automation expansion and chooses a ceiling fan that is bluetooth enabled. Next Elisa wants to get her cleaning done in a big way and with more power so she chooses a Generac Power washer. Lastly Kevin needs to replace his current desk chair and decides to go big with a LazyBoy chair to cushion his backside.

