Essential Apple Podcast 51: Madden, Madness, $4m an Hour and the Most Expensive Watch in the World!

Recorded 30th July 2017
Karl Madden, host of the Mac & Forth Show and the Here ‘N’ There Show, founding member of this podcast AND one of the biggest reasons Simon ended up getting into podcasting and becoming co-host, joins Simon while Mark is off “enjoying” a 100 mile cycle ride in London.
On this week’s show:
- Apple kills off the iPod Nano and Shuffle – EOnline
- Apple gets found guilty of infringing patents of the Wisconsin University and original penalty gets doubled… Apple to appeal – ArsTechnica
- Apple removing VPN services from Chinese App Store – Reuters
- A big GOLD STAR for Stunt Software for their support with my problem with Overflow
- Microsoft brings its own continuity feature “Continue on PC” to iOS – Microsoft
- MS Paint is dead – or perhaps it’s not – Microsoft
- from @dougee
Google Maps adds elevation information handy for runners, cyclists and others – Mashable
- from @dougee
Smart Vacuum Cleaners Making Map Of Your Home — And Wants to Sell It – Hacker News
This only seemed a little bit OTT until I found out they are talking about having a CAMERA in the thing as well! That’s way too “creepy” for me, I don’t need a vacuum cleaner that is judging me and my lifestyle choices…
- from Karl
CEO of iRobot, totally refutes the previous story saying “we will NEVER sell your information to a third party” – ZDnet
WikiLeaks Publishes New ‘Vault 7’ Exploits Tested on Older Macs Running Snow Leopard and Lion – MacRumors
- from @macjim
$27,000 Apple Watch Clone?! H. Moser Swiss Alp Watch Zzzz – Cult of Mac
- “The most expensive watch in the world” the $55million Graff Diamonds Hallucination
- Apple Every Second
- from @macjim
Unroll.Me by Unroll.Me Has anyone used this service or app?
I haven’t used it, but I have read some pretty negative feedback in the NY Times and some quite big caveats. For example here
Nemo’s Hardware Store (26:24)
- Leophile Eel Wireless Neckband Sports Earbud Earphones – Amazon
- Thinksound ts03+mic 8mm Noise Isolating Wooden Headphone with universal 1 button microphone (Gunmetal/Walnut) – Amazon
- Jisoncase Classic Series Apple New iPad Pro 10.5 Case Vintage Genuine Leather Smart Cover – Amazon
