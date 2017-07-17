Essential Apple Podcast 49: Snaggy, Nitrozac and the Joy of Tech

Recorded 16th July 2017

Simon installed the High Sierra Beta and it bit him back! After a fair amount of sweat, swearing and effort though he thinks it may all have been for the best in the end. This week are joined by “internet royalty” Snaggy and Nitrozac of the revered Joy of Tech web comic and, well, hilarity ensued! Slippers, iPhone Propeller Beanies, virtual carpets and more…

On this week’s show:

Podcasting is due to get a huge boost and bandwidth savings thanks to full support for Variable Bit Rate for podcasts coming in iOS11

Is Apple about to roll out a live-streaming feature? – Business Insider

Hardly new news as this was revealed in last year’s WWDC in the form of replay kit which is only used for a handfull of games. Think I’ve seen maybe three twitch streams with it

Apple patent involves facial recognition on devices such as the iPhone – Apple World Today

As Apple prepares premium-priced ‘iPhone 8,’ luxury smartphone maker Vertu collapses – AppleInsider

macOS users beware: A new and nearly undetectable malware is on the rise – TechRepublic

A £600 iPhone may be worth just £100 with travel insurance – Daily Mail

