Essential Apple Podcast 48: Hey Garlic Head, it’s Keith R (Longshot) Baker!!!

Simon installed the High Sierra Beta and it bit him back! He wanted to tell us all about it but we were having such a blast talking to Keith R Baker author of the Longshot series of historical fiction novels set in the American Civil War and his Technical Advisor/Cover Artist Monica Haynes about – well, everything, that we never even got around to that! Have a listen and welcome to the madness!
If you are going to shop on Amazon consider using our affiliate code which would be awesome! And of course you can use it to purchase Keith’s Longshot novels
On this week’s show:
- Three allow all you can binge netflix on mobile data. So long as you have a 4Gb or larger “Go Binge” plan – Digital Spy
- Galaxy Note 7 returns as predicted with a slight name change and a smaller battery – Android Central
- Skype update branded “worst ever”. Told you it sounded dreadful – now it’s here and people don’t like it much – BBC
Well maybe it will encourage people to move to Wire?
- Interesting speculation by Gruber posits that maybe they NEED a “luxury level” phone because they can’t manufacture such a device in sufficient numbers for it to be the “regular” iphone
- Imagination Technologies put up for sale amid Apple row – BBC
- Arrests in UK over Microsoft scam calls – BBC
- MacJim’s review of the new GLIF Phone Tripod and mount is posted up on Essential Apple
Nemo’s Hardware Store (41:00)
- 1More Triple Driver Lightning In-Ear Headphones – $150 / £130 on Amazon
Feedback
We had some feedback from @Twitrannosaurus via Twitter, but just like Simon, it’s going to have to wait until the next show!
