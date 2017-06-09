TechFan 305 – Monkey Selfie

Owen Rubin returns to join Tim Robertson this week. Topics include the Apple WWDC 2017 event, ivacy VPN, Fire HD, Kodak EKTRA, JBL Quincy Jones headphones, Facer, Travel Adaptor and Desktop Smart USB Rapid Charger from MacSales.com, Amiibo NFC Tags, and Monkey Selfies! Wait, what?
