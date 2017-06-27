Essential Apple Podcast 47: Guests Galore!

Recorded 25th June 2017

Yes! Proving that we are actually a “proper grown up podcast” Simon hosts, not one, not two, but THREE guests as @Spligosh and @Dougee join him to wander through the week’s tech tomfoolery and his daughter Ruth drops in to voice her opinion on the Snapchat Maps furore…





Player goes in here

This and other episodes are available at

iTunes | Opinion | Overcast | Google Play | Direct Download | RSS | Pinecast

On this week’s show:

New Snapchat maps feature criticised by police over safety concerns – Flipboard

Microsoft had some Windows 10 source code leaked – Gizmodo

MPs lose access to emails in cyber attack on Parliament – The Telegraph

Virgin tell 0.8 million customers to change their router and WiFi passwords – Zdnet

Virgin Mobile US goes iPhone only and offers a $1 deal – 9 to 5 Mac

Nik update their plugins to 64 bit after users panic that 64 requirements from Apple meant end of days for them – DPreview

Astro AI powered email client/manager with Priority Inbox, Unsubscribe, Snooze, Send Later, Email Tracking, managing your email is simple and fast. Astro is currently in Public Beta and available for Office 365 and Gmail email addresses – Hello Astro

Google will stop scanning your Gmails for ad personalization – Cult of Mac

Simon installed ProtonVPN

Nemo’s Undercover Report

Nemo goes undercover at an Amazon Books store to look at the Amazon Fire HD 10

Social Media and Slack

You can follow us on:

EssentialApple.com / Pinecast / Twitter / Facebook / Google Plus / Slack – ask us for an invite any way you can get hold of us.

If you really like the show that much and would like to make a regular donation then please consider joining our Patreon

And a HUGE thank you to the patrons who already do.