Essential Apple Podcast 45: A Right Cornucopia

So it is the week after that big Apple thing known as the WWDC. All the cool kids have given their opinions, so now we join in on the game. Loads to cover and the show runs long, but I think it was worth it.
On this week’s Show:
- The biggest shock in tech news this week. T-Swift allows her music on Spotify’s free trial – 9 to 5 Mac
- Apple makes major podcast updates – Six Colors
- iOS 11’s new HEIF/HEVC camera formats will save you 50% on storage – 9 to 5 Mac
- Wikipedia article all about it
- WWDC Video
- Apps can no longer use custom review prompts; Apple mandates standardized method – Mac Stories
- And of course all our highs and lows from Apple’s cornucopia of announcements
Nemo’s Hardware Store (41:00)
- ATH-DSR7BT Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Pure Digital Drive – Audio Technica – Amazon
- Intro to Plex
Worth A Chirp
- Framed for iOS and Apple TV It was the free app of the week – unfortunately by the time you get to hear this it’ll probably be over… [Framed 2](http://framed-game.com/) is however in the works
From MacJim
- Halide turns your iOS camera into something more akin to a “proper camera” by giving you manual control
- Affinity Photo for iOS. The first fully professional photo editor for iPad – PetaPixel
Only supports iPad Pro, iPad Air 2 and iPad (early 2017)
Feedback
★★★★★ in iTunes by Mrdavidwalker from UK on May 29, 2017
So pleased i found this podcast, not many Apple podcasts with a British viewpoint, always interesting and all the latest news every week. Mark does a great job and now one of my favourite listens. Well done Mark keep it up and thank you.
