Essential Apple Podcast 44: Not Much WWDC – Honest!

Recorded 4th June 2017

Yes, yes yes, we were late publishing this…(even more so than usual) so it was all over and done by the time this got posted – even if we did record it the day before.

Anyway we tried to stay away from the WWDC and certainly all the rumours for the most part… so it won’t all be out of date!

On this week’s show:

Since we last did a podcast there have been two atrocious terrorist attacks in Britain, and several others around the World… Our thoughts are with you.

More on dropping Googlemail and some of the tribulations that gave Simon

WWDC is nearly here… so we are just waiting to see what happens (we don’t do rumours)

Apple accused of secretly storing deleted user notes after 30-day grace period – Softpedia

EU security body calls for a security trust mark for IoT devices – Bitdefender

This sounds positively ghastly:- Skype to get a “revamp” to compete with Snapchat and iMessage – Cult of Mac

Your next heat source could come from a server, if Nerdalize has its way – Digital Trends

Poll: Would trackpad & mouse support be a good halfway house on an iPad? – 9 to 5 Mac

From MacJim

I’m of the opinion that the iPad with iOS was a wrong one. Putting a mobile phone OS onto a larger device was a mistake and Microsoft got it right with the surface pro devices. So, the iPad should have had the ability to be used with finger, pen/pencil and mouse. I find the iPad Smart Keyboard a useful device as it’s better to type on when at a table rather than on the screen – yes, the onscreen keyboard is good but it’s compromised too – but the biggest thing I miss with the Smart Keyboard is the trackpad. The feature of using multitouch to move the cursor on the iOS keyboard is buggy most of the time but you can’t use it when you are using the Smart Keyboard. It’s telling that after Steve Jobs died, Apple brought out the Pencil. Either SJ knew before his death that it was coming out and okayed it or people kept it secret (or the new heads realised not having a pen/pencil was a mistake) for SJ. A meringue as we say in Glasgow (translation: ah ma rang (am I wrong))

Either way, Apple admitted they were wrong not to have a pencil and hopefully they’ll admit not having a mouse capability was wrong too

Nemo’s Hardware Store (37:15)

