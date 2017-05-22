MyMac Podcast 657: Guyless just Guyless

All the podcasts and analysts are getting excited about WWDC, but here on the MyMac podcast we’re not lowering ourselves to that sort of informative level.

Great article about how Apple gets compared to others companies seemingly in the same industry but oh so different.

Latest updates from Apple

OK OK I said I wouldn’t talk about it but if you want to hear about some of the possible releases go here

Guy’s Pick: Guys not here!

Gaz’s Pick/Tip: I’ve picked it before I’ll probably pick it again but it’s Automator, just go and find a multitude of Automator YouTube videos and crack the lid open of this great application/tool, I’ve put two links one is a straight forward service that Don McAllister shows you how to ReScale an image and a overview/tutorial, get over the guy at the start and your away.

Jame’s Pick: Controversial pick – Microsoft Office for iOS, mainly Excel