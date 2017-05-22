MyMac Podcast 657: Guyless just Guyless

All the podcasts and analysts are getting excited about WWDC, but here on the MyMac podcast we’re not lowering ourselves to that sort of informative level.
Links:
Softorino’s WALT2 App https://softorino.com/w2
MacAlley: https://us.macally.com/products/
Great article about how Apple gets compared to others companies seemingly in the same industry but oh so different.
http://teratalks.com/2017/05/apples-sad-sad-numbers/
Latest updates from Apple
https://support.apple.com/en-gb/HT201222
OK OK I said I wouldn’t talk about it but if you want to hear about some of the possible releases go here
https://www.engadget.com/2017/05/16/apple-macbook-updates-at-wwdc/
Guy’s Pick: Guys not here!
Gaz’s Pick/Tip: I’ve picked it before I’ll probably pick it again but it’s Automator, just go and find a multitude of Automator YouTube videos and crack the lid open of this great application/tool, I’ve put two links one is a straight forward service that Don McAllister shows you how to ReScale an image and a overview/tutorial, get over the guy at the start and your away.
Don’s Tip
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-V4xsNrOWs8&feature=em-subs_digest
Tutorial
Jame’s Pick: Controversial pick – Microsoft Office for iOS, mainly Excel
Contact Info:
Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback@mymac.com/
Skype +1 Area code 🙂 703-436-9501
Patron Link: Yes this is a link!
