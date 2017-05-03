How to do multitrack audio without a mixer (Video)

Many have asked (believe it or not) how I record everything for the MyMac Podcast on to separate tracks in GarageBand. Sometimes it’s not enough to tell you, you’ve got to show how it’s done. So I put together a video showing you how I do it with Rogue Amoeba’s Audio Hijack and Loopback, Apple’s GarageBand, and Ambrosia Software’s SoundBoard.
About Guy Serle
Guy is a long-time Mac user (since 1987) and insists on inflicting his opinions on technology even when others around him wishes he wouldn't. He's married and the father of two sons. He used to take Tae Kwon Do until the shame of being beaten up by teenagers became too great. He now gets his fix for personal humiliation each week as the co-host of the MyMac Podcast with GazMaz
