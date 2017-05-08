Geekiest Show Ever 257 – Hacking Amazon Prime

We start this week out down a host. Elisa is off on a musical traveling adventure. There will be questions about it next week. We then talk about Kevin’s attempt to hack his Kindle Fire to put Google play store on it. This leads to a good discussion about the benefits, pros and cons of having an Amazon Prime membership. Following this we move into another retro gaming discussion involving some family fun and of course some more purchases.

We then round out the show with a variety of picks. Kevin starts us off by choosing the DJI Gimble for his iPhone to do better videos. Melissa jumps fast to get the recently released iPad most likely the 128GB version. Mike feeds his audio addiction choosing the On Vocal headphones for listening to anything and everything.

