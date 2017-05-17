Essential Apple Podcast 42: It’s The Coffin They Carry You Off In

Recorded 14th May 2017
On this Week’s Show
- Massive “cyber attack” which isn’t – it is just another ransomware “gone bigly”
- MS to release a patch for systems in “custom support” i.e. XP, Server 2003, and Windows 8
- Simon’s impression of the Catalyst Apple Watch protective cover
- Dropping the “Big Five” – entertaining thought experiment – I went FB, Amazon, Google, MS, Apple – New York Times
Nemo’s Hardware Store (27:50)
- Kanex Premium DuraFlex Lightning Cable
Amazon US – Not yet available on Amazon UK
- Wow Sound The Ultimate Outdoor Portable Speaker
- Renogy E-lumen Multi-functional Flashlight
