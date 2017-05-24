Essential Apple Podcast 43 – Apple solves the soggy crust world crisis!

Simon followed through… with dropping one of the tech giants and gives us an update on living an “alternative” lifestyle. Mark discovers Amazon Prime Reading and we talk how to use the internet without the eyes of the Government’s “snooper’s charter” bearing down on you.
PLEASE Share the show on the social medias. It’ll be nice to get some feedback as it’s been a while.
This and other episodes are available at:
iTunes | Opinion | Overcast | Google Play | Direct Download | RSS | Pinecast
On this week’s Show:
* Apple patented (and made) a pizza box to rid your life of soggy crust – Engadget
* Simon’s Thought Experiment goes to the real world.
* Proton Mail – free secure email
* Amazon Prime Reading
* Apple’s iPad mini might not be long for this world – Engadget
* UK Government’s “snooper’s charter” gets a little more scary
* VPN Clients for Mac and iOS. Tunnel Bear & Hotspot Shield
Nemo’s Hardware Store
- Ezquest USB C to USB 3 Female Mini Adapter with Anodized Aluminum Sleeve – $15 U.S.
- Kanex USB C USB Adapter 8.25 Inches– $20 U.S.
- Macally 4 Port Portable USB 3 Hub – $30 U.S.
Show Support
You can follow us on:
EssentialApple.com / Pinecast / Twitter / Facebook / Google Plus / Slack – ask us for an invite any way you can get hold of us.
If you really like the show that much and would like to make a regular donation then please consider joining our Patreon
And a HUGE thank you to the patrons who already do.
Find out more at Essential Apple
About Mark Chappell
Mark’s a guy who lives in a shack by the sea in far western England, binge watching Netflix series in between reviewing tech and Mac related goodies. The switch to Macintosh was easy when using dreaded WinVista and adding a printer proved nigh on impossible. That tipped him over the edge and since getting a Mac he’s never looked back, including the Hackintosh years. Wanna be guitar player, intermittent podcaster, and a Taylor Swift fan.
- Web |
- More Posts (22)
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.