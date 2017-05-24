Essential Apple Podcast 43 – Apple solves the soggy crust world crisis!

Simon followed through… with dropping one of the tech giants and gives us an update on living an “alternative” lifestyle. Mark discovers Amazon Prime Reading and we talk how to use the internet without the eyes of the Government’s “snooper’s charter” bearing down on you.

* Apple patented (and made) a pizza box to rid your life of soggy crust – Engadget

* Simon’s Thought Experiment goes to the real world.

* Proton Mail – free secure email

* Amazon Prime Reading

* Apple’s iPad mini might not be long for this world – Engadget

* UK Government’s “snooper’s charter” gets a little more scary

* VPN Clients for Mac and iOS. Tunnel Bear & Hotspot Shield

