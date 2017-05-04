Essential Apple Podcast 40: The Mega Bots are Coming!

On this episode of our Apple based podcast we discuss Microsoft, Pebble and Android, with the odd smattering of Apple. Nick Riley from the Let’s Talk Apple podcast joins us this week and we ponder self driving cars and best of all some real life giant fighting mechs!

Pebble watches won’t have to die when the servers shut down … The Mac Observer and Pebble App

iPhone 6S screen repair. Beware cheap ones as when you use the Apple Pay thingy to pay for stuff the screen will lock up and you can’t use the phone until you’ve rebooted.

iPhone 7 and 7 Plus home buttons cannot be repaired – IbTimes

Officials say the timeline given by Richard Dabate, accused of killing his wife in their Connecticut home, is at odds with data collected by her wearable device – The Guardian

Apple Makes iWork and iLife apps free and easier to download by anyone – The Mac Observer

Mega Mecha Battle…for real – Digital Trends

BrickerBots attacking routers and IoT devices – Ars Technica

In the past month alone we have seen over 57,000 unique home routers being used to attack WordPress sites – Wordfence

Self Driving Cars. Possible Side Effects – Slate Magazine

Life with an electric car and the resale value.

