TechFan #300 – Marvel Cinematic Universe

Tim and David celebrate 300 episodes of TechFan! We take care of a little business from last week and our Nintendo Discussion, talk a bit about the OWC DEC, and then spend the rest of the show on the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

About Tim Robertson Founder MyMac.com. Podcast Host of TechFan. Owner Stoplight Network. Father of four, husband to one. Loves reading, podcasting, music, video games, the 1980s, and all things electronic and Apple.