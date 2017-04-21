TechFan #299 – AFUC

Tim and David have a very heated discussion about the NES Classic and Nintendo’s decision to cease production. Plus the original Starcraft is update and free, a $400 juicer, Google, and Adidas’s stupid PR. Also, Tim announces the Association for Fed Up Consumers!

About Tim Robertson Founder MyMac.com. Podcast Host of TechFan. Owner Stoplight Network. Father of four, husband to one. Loves reading, podcasting, music, video games, the 1980s, and all things electronic and Apple.