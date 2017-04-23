MyMac Podcast 653: Apple’s Autobot

They said it couldn’t be done, but the Men manage to put out a podcast that is UNDER an hour! Apple’s car (or not), The Guardian newspaper drops Apple ads (or not), and Apple is building a space fleet (or not). SO much more too!

Download the show here

RSS Feed for your podcast app

Subscribe in iTunes

Links:

UK site The Guardian drops Apple News in bid to boost ad & subscription revenues

Apple hires two Google satellite execs for new hardware team

Softorino’s WALT2 App

MacAlley:

Guy’s Pick: Starcraft because it’s free!

Gaz’s Pick/Tip: Airport Utility for no other reason that I’ve been using it both on MyMac and my IOS devices. and yes I was able to do all I needed to do in it!

People’s (TIP): nope

Contact Info:

Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback@mymac.com/

Skype +1 Area code 🙂 703-436-9501

Patron Link: Yes this is a link!