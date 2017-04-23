MyMac Podcast 653: Apple’s Autobot

They said it couldn’t be done, but the Men manage to put out a podcast that is UNDER an hour! Apple’s car (or not), The Guardian newspaper drops Apple ads (or not), and Apple is building a space fleet (or not). SO much more too!
UK site The Guardian drops Apple News in bid to boost ad & subscription revenues
Apple hires two Google satellite execs for new hardware team
Guy’s Pick: Starcraft because it’s free!
Gaz’s Pick/Tip: Airport Utility for no other reason that I’ve been using it both on MyMac and my IOS devices. and yes I was able to do all I needed to do in it!
