Geekiest Show Ever 254 – It Takes a Roofie to Help

We confirm this week that Kevin is mostly alive except to Melissa, so the Apple Watch weirdness continues.

This week’s discussion begins around Mike’s wardrobe choices as unusual as they are. Next we move on to our experiences with the recent iOS upgrade and some of the issues we faced on older devices. Mike then brings up an article from Mashable about people having sexual fantasies about their digital devices and how we anthropomorphize objects in our lives. Next is a brief discussion of the hack that wasn’t for iCloud which, leads us into a discussion about 2 step verification versus 2 factor verification. Melissa gives a great explanation of the difference. We then wrap our discussion on the ups and downs of providing tech support to family, friends and neighbors.

We wrap the show with our picks for this week. We start out with Mikes choice of Mini Desktop that could have all kinds of uses. Next up Kevin wants a gaming laptop after he saw a glowing video review over at Mobiletechreview.com. Lisa thinks fast and comes up with great outdoor fire pit to roast marshmallows with and drink wine around. Melissa rounds it out by feeding into Kevin’s fear of being watched with a home video surveillance system.

On last note, at about the 50 minute mark Melissa started having some strange audio problems that is responsible for generating the intermittent chirps you will hear.

Download and listen here

RSS Feed for your podcast app

Subscribe in iTunes

Mike can be found at http://twitter.com/dscchipman or about.me/mikemcpeek

Elisa can be found at http://twitter.com/senseidai or www.threegeekyladies.com

Kevin can be found at http://twitter.com/Big_in_Va or about.me/KevinAllder

Melissa can be found at http://twitter.com/themacmommy or www.themacmommy.com