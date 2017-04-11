Essential Apple Podcast 37: Joining the Worried About Apple BandWaggon

We are finally out land of 16GB Devices. The iPhone SE comes with 32gb. Finally a new iPad – be it a bit of a ‘curate’s egg’. The Product(RED) iPhone makes an appearance and we make time to ponder the meaning (or otherwise) of a slightly unusual Apple Patent.

iTunes | Opinion| Overcast | Google Play | Direct Download | RSS | FireSide.fm | PineCast

Listen to the show

On this week’s show:

iPad 2017 v iPad Air 2 notes. iPad (2017) is notably thicker and heavier than the 2014-released iPad Air 2 and (2016) iPad Pro 9.7

Dual external speakers rather than the powerful quad arrangement seen in the iPad Pro models.

All displays look identical but with the new iPad Apple has removed the anti-reflective display coating and fallen back from the display actually laminated onto the back of the glass as seen more recently. Also this model has no TrueTone and doesn’t have the newest wider gamut screen.

iPad 9.7 (2017): Apple A9 with dual-core 1.84 GHz (Twister) CPU and PowerVR GT7600 (six-core) GPU, 2GB of RAM- The A9 is what you get in a iPhone 6s and 6s

Interestingly the iPad Air 2 has a Tri-core which is slower at 1.5GHz there is some talk that it’s actually faster overall.

Camera details: Same camera optics as the iPhone 5s! 8MP, ƒ/2.4 aperture, 1080p video, no OIS. Front: 1.2MP, f2.2 aperture, 720p video, no OIS

iPhone Product (RED)

Looks so much better with a black front facia. It’s easy to accomplish this with a simple glass screen protector. Out of all the models this would be the one I’d go for.

iPad Mini

Didn’t get any upgrades but still at $399 more expensive that the one they just introduced.

Seemingly complacent about flogging old tech. Are we seeeing Tim Cooking the books a touch too much (Mac Pro)

Nemo’s Hardware Store:

Olloclip CORE LENS SET for iPhone 7 & 7 Plus: Black Lens/Black Clip – Amazon

Twelve South Journal iPhone Case Amazon

More Talky Stuff.

Apple Files Patent For iPhone To MacBook Laptop Dock Design – USPTO

Thoughts on this. A nice enough idea but could eat into the iPad market.

What would happen each design refresh? Would you have to get a new docking station?

Would it just be a screen powered by an iPhone? You’d probably not want to use the iPhone as a trackpad. Is this the ARM laptop? Is Apple aiming to make iOS the consumer choice and macOS the “pro level” one (even if we can’t define what “pro”even means).

This week’s “App-session” [obsession.. geddit?]

SnapSeed – the free iOS photo editor had some nifty new tools added.

Nemo’s all time favorite just got better 😀 (Not actually mentioned on the show).

Social Media and Slack

You can follow us on: EssentialApple.com / Twitter / Facebook / Google Plus / Slack – ask us for an invite any way you can get hold of us

If you really like the show that much and would like to make a regular donation then please consider joining our Patreon

And a HUGE thank you to the patrons who already do.

Find out more at The Essential Apple Show.