Essential Apple Podcast 36: Apple’s Infinite Loop of Genius “Support”.

Recorded on 19/03

Mark’s AirPods, iPad Pro Genius support. “You have failed me for the last time Apple Support”.

This and other episodes are available at:

On this week’s show:

Mark and his AirPod Saga / Rant

iMazing – Access your iOS file system. Free download trial version with some limitations. From £34.99 to buy. (My hint look for it in bundles… that’s how I got my copy!)

Nemo’s Hardware Store:

Decibullz Custom Moulded Wireless Bluetooth Noise Isolation In-Ear Headphones

Custom Moulded and Custom Fit: Easily and quickly shaped to your unique ears our patented earpieces provide the best fit, comfort and noise isolation.

High-quality Sound: New AptX® Wireless Bluetooth Technology for “Wired” like audio quality for stereo music, clean balanced sound, for sport, travel, office, running, jogging, cycling

Compact Lightweight Design: Decibullz are one of the smallest wireless earphones on the market. Unlike other wireless earphones Decibullz are lightweight, comfortable and secure.

Ready for Mobile & Mobility: Remote to control voice calls, volume, music, calls, handsfree. Compatible with PC, Tablets, Smartphones, Mobile Phones, MP3 Players, and Laptops

Included: Decibullz Custom Earpieces, Decibullz Bluetooth Wireless Earphones, Premium Carrying Case, Cable Clip, USB Charing Cable, Decibullz Warranty and Outstanding Customer Service

Can be had from TheGrommet.com in Black, Blue or Red for $119.95

Available from Amazon in Black, Blue, Orange, Pink or Red for $119.00 in the US or apparently black only for £109.00 in the UK

I also found that they do a wired set in Black, Blue, Green, White, Light Blue, Orange, Pink, Purple or Red for £42 in the UK or Black, Blue, Green, White, Orange, Pink, or Red in the US (prices from £29.00 – $52.66 for some reason)

Simon says – I am going to order a pair of these Rcool Mini Twins Wireless Bluetooth Stereo In-Ear Earbuds with Mic (£10.98 + £1.42 UK delivery) in Gloss Black, Silver/Chrome, Shiny White, Mettalic Grey and “Rose Gold”/Pink

Invisible in Ear Ultra-Small Sports Wireless Bluetooth 4.1 Stereo Headset Mini Earphone Earpiece Earbud Headphone with Microphone Hands-free Calling.

Built-in A2DP /AVRCP audio processing system, can be a very good eliminate Noise and echo

Up to 5 hours of continuous talk time, 6 hours of music time. the wireless range up to 10 meters

and see what I think… because I am not convinced you need “fancy schmancy” £150 and up earbuds…

Man dies charging iPhone in the bath

A man was electrocuted as he tried to charge his mobile phone in the bath, an inquest has heard. Richard Bull died when his iPhone charger made contact with the water while he was taking a bath in his home in Ealing, west London. The 32-year-old is believed to have plugged the charger into an extension cord from the hallway then rested it on his chest while using the phone – The Independent

Google and Levi’s Project Jacquard jacket has restored my faith in wearables

Technology you wear on your sleeve, literally – The Verge

$350 for a blind touchpad on your cuff seems steep to me…

Hands on TAG Heuer Connected Modular 45 Review: finally, a true Swiss made smartwatch

TAG’s latest Connected watch improves where it counts. This is the Android smartwatch you want – T3. com

Hotwatch – An alternative to the Pebble. A watch with a speaker in the strap.

Apple TV 5th Gen (2017) Leaked with tvOS 11, 4K Streaming Support Expected

At the moment, there are no news on when the new version of Apple TV will come out in the market. Pundits speculate that it will be announced in the next… – MobiPicker

From MacJim on Slack

Wetherspoon App review.

I’ve had the Wetherspoon App on my iPhone 7+ for some time now, but I’ve never got around to using it in anger. Either I’ve not needed to use it or just not been in an establishment that the service was available to use in.

So, today I decided to break my journey home from work and eat out. On entering the Carron Shore in Falkirk, I found an available table, sat down and fired up the app to begin…

If you haven’t previously set a favourite pub, you will need to find the place you are in in the pub list and add it to My Favourite Pubs then you can browse the app menu and choose what you would like to eat, or drinks, or both.

Items not available are scored through and backlit in a pale grey, and can’t be selected. This is a good feature as I’ve experienced many occasions where I’ve ordered and paid for a meal only to be told a short time later it’s out of stock.

Options need to be selected, or deselected, before you can continue too, the option to have a curry sauce with my fish and chips – why you would want that is beyond me but there you go – can be selected or not. Choose the quantity, then add it to the purchase basket and move to the next item. When you are ready, enter a table number, then place your order. The options for how you can pay are quite good and on this occasion I optioned to pay with Apple Pay: scanned my finger and, done.

The speed of delivery will depend on how busy the establishment is at the time of order, but my two pints of beer arrived promptly and the food not much longer after.

There are a few problems that I could see happening to sour the experience depending on where you use the app, or just saunter up the the counter in the tried and tested way of old.

Ordering at the bar can be quick, or extremely slow. That’s down to how busy it is and how many staff are on duty too. You do see a human being, some are pretty too, and you can have a wee bit of banter with them as they deal with you. You also can make sure the pint of beer is correct too; either by having a wee taster or to have it topped up if the head is too big. This you can’t do when you sit down and order through the app.

The best thing though, is when you are on your own, and in need of food and a drink. Finding a table that’s free, and being sure you will still have it after being up to the bar to order, can be tough. So the app means you can just sit down, browse the menu and place you food and drink order, pay, and await it being delivered to you. Where I do see its use is for those that are unable to stand in a queue, either due to poor health or a disability as this will mean they can just find a table and be served hasstle free.

On this occasion, I can honestly say it was a 90% success… well, the app was a 100% success as it was just a minor problem of the mushy peas not being hot.

My recommendation: worth it a try.

From Dougee on Slack

This looks interesting, going to try it over the weekend. A new approach to ad blocking.

As online advertising becomes ever more ubiquitous and unsanctioned, AdNauseam works to complete the cycle by automating Ad clicks universally and blindly on behalf of its users. Built atop uBlock Origin, AdNauseam quietly clicks on every blocked ad, registering a visit on ad networks’ databases. As the collected data gathered shows an omnivorous click-stream, user tracking, targeting and surveillance become futile.

https://adnauseam.io

Only on Chrome (but banned by Google), Firefox and Opera

Judge issues search warrant for anyone who Googled a victim’s name

US court order casts really, really, really wide net – The Register

Updated A judge in Minnesota, America, has granted cops a search warrant to direct Google to provide personal details about anyone searching for a specific name.

Tony Webster, who describes himself as a web engineer, public records researcher, and policy nerd, published a portion of the warrant out of concern that administrative subpoenas and search warrants are being used for what amounts to fishing expeditions.

Under the Fourth Amendment, searches and seizures must be reasonable and as such are generally limited in their scope, to balance privacy expectations. At issue is whether a warrant for the Google account data of anyone searching for a given term is unconstitutionally broad.

This week’s “App-session” [obsession.. geddit?]

Be My Eyes help out blind or partially sighted people http://bemyeyes.com

Audacity new filters

via Dougee in the Slack

PortaPow Fast Charge with Data Block USB Adapter with SmartCharge Chip (Pack of 2) Amazon

Been using these USB condoms to protect my devices when plugging into chargers and computers to recharge them. Stops the computer seeing the device and trying to connect to it for data transfer. Good security device to protect your devices.

Only one left on Amazon when I checked before the show people.

Only one left on Amazon when I checked before the show people. Ivor – http://geni.us/DueReminders

Simon – Audacity Dynamic Effects (install from inside Audacity)

