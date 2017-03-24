TechFan 296 – AI

Tim Robertson

Tim and David discuss Micro computers, artificial intelligence, 2001, is Nintendo better for making their own hardware, is Apple to blame for iOS eco system spiraling down, and the iOS store search being broken

