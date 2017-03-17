TechFan 295 – Game Changer

Tim and David discuss the Nintendo Switch and the new Zelda game in much more detail, including how the new console is a real game changer. (Please excuse the pun!) Then David talks about his latest Nintendo product! Also, did Google forget the Don’t Be Evil aspect of their mission statement again?

