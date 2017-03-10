TechFan 294 – Switch

Tim Robertson #Podcasts, TechFan Leave a comment

Tim does a shorter solo show this week and talks about the Nintendo Switch, Annke Wireless Camera, and a little more.

Download and listen here
RSS Feed for your podcast app
Subscribe in iTunes

SponsorMacSales.com 

Share Button

About Tim Robertson

Founder MyMac.com. Podcast Host of TechFan. Owner Stoplight Network. Father of four, husband to one. Loves reading, podcasting, music, video games, the 1980s, and all things electronic and Apple.

Leave a Reply