StarTech and Kanex USB-C Card Readers, Hub, Car Charger

StarTech and Kanex USB-C Card Readers, Hub, and Car Charger

USB-C Accessories Roundup, Part Two

Here is part one

USB 3.0 Flash Memory Multi-Card Reader / Writer with USB-C – SD, microSD, CompactFlash (see photo above)

StarTech

$40 U.S.

USB-C 3-Port Card Reader

Kanex

$40 U.S. Available in gray or black

USB-C 3-Port Hub with Gigabit Ethernet

Kanex

$60 Available in black or white

USB-C Car Charger with one USB Port and 1.2 meter cable

Kanex

$40

StarTech and Kanex have USB-C solutions for all your new generation Macs and other gear. Apple is not one bit helpful, so these top quality companies have many items. Which ones do you obtain first?

Photographers need card readers, often for multiple formats of camera cards. The StarTech and Kanex card readers are functionally identical, although one is square and the other is oblong, and one comes in two choices of color. The cable on StarTech’s USB 3.0 Flash Memory Multi-Card Reader / Writer with USB-C – SD, microSD, CompactFlash is a bit longer and sturdier than on the Kanex USB-C 3-Port Card Reader, if that helps you decide. Study the specs at the web sites at the top of this page for additional information on each product, then order one and keep it handy with your camera gear.

Why does Apple not include a USB-C to USB3 adapter or hub with its pricey new MacBook Pros? This is a disservice to the Mac community. Kanex’s USB-C 3-Port Hub with Gigabit Ethernet is a little wonder, having solid construction and a USB-C plug/cord that tucks into the body of the 3-port speedy USB3 hub with Ethernet port on the side. An optional AC power source is available that we did not receive from the company. Most users will be satisfied with native USB-C power for their external USB3 devices, such as keyboard, mouse, camera, microphone, printer, and external drive.

Kanex’s USB-C Car Charger with one USB Port and 1.2 meter cable has a generic USB2 port at the base of the charger in addition to the USB-C tip at the end of the long cable. When you are out and about in a car, this versatile charger will suffice both for keeping your USB-C gear topped up and for making sure your iPhone and iPad never run out of power.

Thank you, StarTech and Kanex, for taking the lead with USB-C accessories. We will feature additional products in their USB-C catalogs in future articles.