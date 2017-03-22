Let’s Talk Photography 42: Understanding Auto

This month it’s another solo show. Following on from last month’s description of what a camera is and how it works, this month Bart explains the decisions a digital camera takes on your behalf when it’s operating in full automatic mode. Bart describes the settings being adjusted by the computer inside the camera, and the inputs that computer users to calculate the values for those settings.
