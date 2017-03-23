Essential Apple Podcast 35: Happy Birthday Adobe Illustrator

On this week’s show somehow we end up talking about Electric Pork, ways to scan your network on both iOS and Mac OS. Wireless charging, do we really need it? And is anyone surprised that Microsoft can read your Skype messages?

This and other episodes are available at:

iTunes |

Opinion | Overcast | Google Play| Direct Download | RSS | FireSide.fm

On this week’s show:

Get ready for faster charging, longer life iPhone batteries. Lithium-ion battery co-inventor John Goodenough just invented what could be the next generation in mobile device batteries – The Mac Observer

Apple: We’ve patched ‘many’ iOS vulnerabilities exposed by WikiLeaks – Cult of Mac

Unsurprisingly the US “security” services have been doing what they do best… spying on their own population –9to5mac

Microsoft is reading your Skype! Think your Skype messages get end-to-end encryption? Think again. Ars catches Microsoft accessing links it sent in its test messages – Ars Technica

BT finally lets go of Openreach. Legal separation of fibre network includes transfer of 32,000 staff. About bloody time too if you ask me – IT Pro

Adobe Illustrator turns 30 years old! Adobe Photoshop gets all the attention but Adobe Illustrator might be used for more things… and I have been using it for nearly all of them… Illustrator 1.1 / 88+ to now – MacDailyNews

Nemo’s Hardware Store:

SmartOmi OPTIMUS Wireless Bluetooth Speakers 16W Louder Volume, 30 Hours Playtime With Wired Remote Controller For Bike, Cycling and Other Indoor/ Outdoor Activities

Immerse in Sound: Impressive volume and powerful 360° surround powered by dual 8 watt drivers with subwoofer. Portable speaker perfect for party and outdoors.

Long Playing Time: Portable speaker with long battery life of up to 30 hours, whether you’re hiking in the hills or going for a picnic.

Portable Design: Instanly connects your phone or tablet from up to 100 feet. 2.6 x 2.6 x 7.1 inches compact portable speaker lets you easily move.

Connect Siri and Google With One Button – Quickly press the main button twice, hand free to control your mobile phone (Supports TF card).

Wired Remote Control: Convenient to remind passers-by with a large volume of the alarm bell when riding. Control your mobile phone and switch songs at your fingertips.

Find it on Amazon – John Nemo apologises that this is currently not available in the UK and promises he isn’t deliberately reviewing items us Brits can’t get!

This week’s “App-session” [obsession.. geddit?]

Fing Network Scanner – App Store

Fing, the top ranking, completely free and super-fast network scanner, that’s used by millions of homes and professionals around the world.

Fing, the top ranking, completely free and super-fast network scanner, that’s used by millions of homes and professionals around the world. LanScan – Mac App Store

LanScan is a free, simple and efficient IPv4 network scanner that discovers all active devices on any subnet: the local one, or any public subnet that you configure.

Worthachirp

via @dougee on Slack

Automatically delete your old tweets with TweetDelete.net. A service that automatically deletes all your tweets older than a specified age. Allows you to mass delete tweets all at once with no fee required.

Automatically delete your old tweets with TweetDelete.net. A service that automatically deletes all your tweets older than a specified age. Allows you to mass delete tweets all at once with no fee required. Not sure I approve of this much but Winer has released a new macOS application called Electric Pork. The application allows users to type out something longer than 140 characters and instantly share it on Twitter. The app itself divides the idea into multiple tweets, thus taking over the hardest part about tweetstorms.

Social media and Slack

You can follow us on:

EssentialApple.com / Twitter / Facebook / Google Plus / Slack – ask us for an invite any way you can get hold of us

If you really like the show that much and would like to make a regular donation then please consider joining our Patreon

And a HUGE thank you to the patrons who already do.